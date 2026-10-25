Woman among three detained in Balasore rape and murder

BALASORE: Jaleswar police on Saturday detained three persons, including a woman, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

Police arrested the prime accused, Chandrakanta (23) of Sultanpur village, on Friday. He was remanded in judicial custody after a court rejected his bail application.

Police said the three persons were detained for questioning based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s parents to ascertain their possible involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Sudarshan Das, Bhograi BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das and several activists have demanded capital punishment for the prime accused and life imprisonment for others involved in the crime. They said stringent punishment would serve as a deterrent against such incidents.

The victim’s parents had lodged a missing complaint at Nampo outpost on October 16 and reportedly named a suspect. However, neither the sub-inspector nor the IIC allegedly made any significant effort to trace the girl.