16-year-old crushed to death after tractor overturns in Niali

CUTTACK: A 16-year-old boy was crushed to death after a tractor in which he was sitting, lost control and overturned near Panimala under Niali police limits on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Banamali Singh of Sribatsapur under Baisinga police limits in Mayurbhanj district. Police said Banamali, who worked in Manguli, had come to Niali on Saturday to meet his fellow villagers who worked in a brick kiln located along the Niali-Phulnakhara road at Panimala Square.

On the day, one of the villagers, Titua Singh (20), was driving the tractor of the brick kiln owner while Banamali was sitting behind him when the vehicle lost control at the turning point near Panimala and overturned, crushing the latter underneath. Titua, however, managed to jump off the vehicle before it overturned.

Later, police registered a case basing on the complaint lodged by Banamali’s father Purna Singh. “The tractor belonging to the brick kiln owner has been seized and a letter will be issued to RTO, Cuttack for cancellation of the vehicle’s registration certificate,” said a senior police officer.