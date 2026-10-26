BJD bandh over minor’s rape, murder

BALASORE: The BJD has announced a 12-hour bandh in Jaleswar on Tuesday, demanding justice for a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted sexually and murdered on October 16.

Jaleswar BJD MLA Ashwini Kumar Patra told TNIE that the bandh will be observed to demand justice for the deceased minor and her family. He said the truth behind the incident could be uncovered by examining the call records of suspended Nampo outpost sub-inspector Karan Marandi and former IIC of Jaleswar police station Ashok Barik, who has since been transferred. He also demanded a departmental inquiry against both personnel.

Patra demanded dismissal of Barik and Marandi, alleging gross negligence of duty in handling the minor’s sexual assault and murder case. He accused the BJP’s double-engine government of failing to ensure the safety and security of women in the state.

The MLA further demanded adequate compensation for the victim’s family and expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Jaleswar. The bandh will be observed from 6 am to 6 pm, he added.

Police have already arrested the prime accused, Chandrakanta Jena (22) of Sultanpur village, in connection with the incident. Jaleswar police has also detained three persons, including a woman, for questioning.