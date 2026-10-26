Caste status in one state doesn’t apply to another: Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the registration of a sale deed executed by a Jharkhand resident, ruling that a person belonging to a caste notified as Scheduled Caste in one state cannot automatically be treated as a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe in another state.

Considering a writ petition filed by Binoy Krishna Das, the court quashed a letter issued by the district registrar-cum-additional district magistrate (ADM), Mayurbhanj, which had asked him to obtain permission from the competent authority before selling his land in the district.

Justice Sashikanta Mishra, in the recent judgment, held that the restriction imposed under Odisha Regulation 2 of 1956, which regulates the transfer of land belonging to Scheduled Tribes, could not be applied to Das merely because his caste was notified as a Scheduled Tribe in Odisha.

Das, a resident of Jharkhand who stays in Baripada for his trading business, owns 0.14 acres of land at Gangraj village under Kuliana tehsil in Mayurbhanj district. The land is recorded in his name in the record of rights (RoR).

Belonging to the Bhuiya caste, which is notified as a Scheduled Caste in Jharkhand, Das decided to sell the land to meet his medical expenses and repay a hand loan. He entered into an agreement with Manas Ranjan Sethy, a Scheduled Caste member, who paid Rs 10 lakh and took possession of the property.

A sale deed executed on March 17 was presented before the sub-registrar, Kuliana, along with the requisite stamp duty and registration fees. However, the registering authority refused to accept it without issuing a formal order.