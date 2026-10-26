CM Majhi deputes deputy CMs, ministers to 8 districts as South Odisha braces for cyclone

BHUBANESWAR: With the impending cyclone expected to trigger extremely heavy rains and gusty winds in Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deputed the two deputy chief ministers and ministers to eight vulnerable districts, where they will remain stationed from Tuesday to Thursday.

The system is likely to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh as a very severe cyclone on Wednesday.

Deputy chief ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida have been assigned Koraput and Rayagada districts respectively, while minister Rabi Naik has been deployed in Kandhamal, Bibhuti Jena (Ganjam), Krushna Chandra Patra (Nabarangpur), Nityananda Gond (Malkangiri), Mukesh Mahaling (Kalahandi) and Suryabanshi Suraj (Gajapati). These districts are expected to bear the maximum brunt of the storm.

Officials said as part of the government’s zero casualty target, cyclone shelters with all essential amenities have been set up in vulnerable areas. Restrictions have been imposed near sea/tourist destinations, and fishing activities completely suspended.

“People staying in kutcha houses, thatched huts and low-lying areas are being identified and shifted to safe cyclone shelters. Pregnant women are also being relocated in advance to nearby community health centres, primary health centres and hospitals. Special arrangements have been put in place for senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities (PwDs) too,” they added.

The Agriculture department has advised farmers to harvest and safely store crops (paddy, maize, ragi and others) which have achieved 80 per cent to 85 pc maturity. Dedicated agricultural helpline numbers have also been opened to provide assistance to farmers.

Authorities concerned are stockpiling essential medicines (snake anti-venom/chlorine tablets) in hospitals, taking measures for water chlorination and pre-positioning equipment to ensure quick restoration of power and telecom lines in case they get damaged.