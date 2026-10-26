CM Majhi slams Kharge over remark on Modi’s late father

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday came down heavily on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late father, accusing the opposition party of resorting to personal attacks out of political desperation.

In a sharply worded post on X, Majhi described Kharge’s remark as evidence of the Congress’ absolute intellectual bankruptcy and said the party has no developmental vision or governance record to defend.

“Congratulations, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, by stating ‘Modi ka baap’ and dragging the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s late father into an election rally, you have certified your party’s absolute intellectual bankruptcy,” Majhi wrote sarcastically.

The chief minister accused the Congress of abandoning democratic decency and constitutional morality when faced with electoral challenges. He said targeting a leader’s family did not enhance political stature but exposed desperation.

“When you have no developmental vision to present, no governance track record to defend, and zero ground beneath your feet, simply default to personal abuse,” Majhi said.

Kharge made the remark while attending the birth anniversary celebration of Bihar’s first Chief Minister Krishna Singh. Responding to a heckler who shouted, “Modi kahin nahin jayega” (Modi will not go anywhere), Kharge responded, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega.”