Eminent Odia poet Ashutosh Parida presented with 47th Sarala Puraskar

BHUBANESWAR: Noted Odia poet Ashutosh Parida was conferred the 47th Sarala Puraskar for his poetry collection ‘Bishwas De Pruthwi’ here on Sunday.

Instituted by the Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT), the award recognises outstanding literary achievement in Odia literature.

The award was presented by renowned Indian lyricist, poet and novelist R Vairamuthu. It comprises a copper plaque, a citation and a cash prize of `7 lakh. The winning collection was published by Parabha Publication.

Eminent Odissi maestro Guru Durga Charan Ranbir and sculptor and art educator Damodar Behera were honoured with the Ila-Bansidhar Panda Kala Samman for their lifetime contributions to performing and visual arts, respectively. Each recipient received a citation, a copper plaque and `2.5 lakh.

Expressing his thoughts after receiving the award, Parida spoke about the relationship between science and poetry, underlining that the two disciplines share a common foundation in human curiosity and imagination.

“I have often been asked why, having chosen a career in science, I write poetry. But science and poetry are not opposites. They share human curiosity and imagination. I have never felt any conflict between them. For me, poetry is a journey into human memory, a way of bringing a beautiful world back to life,” he said.