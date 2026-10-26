IIT Delhi team inspects landslide-hit Kalinga Ghat

PHULABANI: A month-long closure of Kalinga Ghat on National Highway-157 has disrupted life along the Kandhamal-Ganjam border, pushing up the cost of essential commodities, crippling roadside businesses and forcing commuters and goods carriers to take a detour of around 50 km.

Amid growing public resentment over the delay in restoring traffic, a three-member team of experts from IIT Delhi inspected the landslide-affected stretches on Sunday to recommend a permanent solution. The closure followed landslides triggered by incessant rainfall, including a massive boulder fall at the spot where the road had remained blocked for 47 days last year.

The falling rock damaged the road and guard walls on both sides. Road-widening work near Andharakote also collapsed, further complicating restoration. The prolonged disruption has increased transportation costs, adding to the burden on consumers already struggling with rising prices.

Tea stalls, hotels, roadside eateries and restaurants in Durgaprasad and Kalinga Ghat have reportedly shut down due to the sharp decline in traffic and customers, leaving hundreds of families dependent on these businesses facing financial hardship.