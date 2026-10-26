Odisha fishermen anchor boats at harbours as cyclone warning triggers alert

KENDRAPARA: Fishermen in Kendrapara and other coastal districts have anchored their fishing vessels at harbours and jetties following the alert issued for the impending cyclone.

Deputy director (Marine) of Fisheries department Bibhuti Bhusan Rout said fishermen were advised on Saturday to return to shore in view of the cyclone warning. “The Fisheries department has registered around 20,000 fishing vessels, including 1,700 trawlers, in the state. Many boats returned to fishing harbours and jetties on Sunday, while those that had ventured into the sea a few days ago are still making their way back,” he said.

Rout said action will be taken against those who defy the adverse weather warnings. “We have also sought the assistance of the Indian Coast Guard and marine police to help fishermen return safely to shore,” he said.

President of the Odisha Traditional Fish Workers’ Union (OTFWU) Prasanna Behera said incessant rain and strong winds triggered by seven low-pressure systems between July and September had already forced a large number of fishermen to suspend fishing activities for nearly six weeks. “Now, the approaching cyclone has once again forced us to stay away from the sea, leaving the livelihoods of fishermen hanging in the balance,” he said.