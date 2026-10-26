Senior assistant in Sunabeda DFO’s office arrested for embezzling Rs 2.60 crore

NUAPADA: Vigilance officials on Saturday arrested a senior assistant in the office of the divisional forest officer (DFO), Sunabeda Wildlife Division, Nuapada for allegedly misappropriating Rs 2.60 crore government funds by fabricating bills under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) and Revised Assured Career Progression (RACP) schemes.

Accused Babulu Suna, also in charge of the establishment section in the office of the Sunabeda DFO, was allegedly absconding for the past six months. He was arrested from Balangir on Saturday night.

According to a release issued by Vigilance department, investigation into the alleged misappropriation revealed that Suna had fabricated arrear bills under the MACP and RACP schemes by using the credentials and identities of former, retired and deceased employees of Sunabeda Wildlife Division.

The fraudulent bills were allegedly used to divert public funds into the private bank accounts of his family members, including his spouse, brother and sister, as well as two close associates.

Investigators also found that Suna had allegedly manipulated official records to secure periodic salary increments beyond his legitimate entitlement. He reportedly generated excess monthly salary bills, resulting in an additional wrongful withdrawal of over Rs 10.58 lakh. The total amount allegedly misappropriated by the accused is Rs 2,60,21,306, the release stated.

The Koraput Vigilance police station registered two cases in this connection. Suna was produced in the court of the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhawanipatna. Investigation into both cases is underway, said officials.