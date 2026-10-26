Woman arrested for murdering 70-year-old mother over property in Phulbani

PHULBANI: Phulbani Town police on Saturday night arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her elderly mother following a dispute over property and her marriage.

The accused is Smitarani Dehury, wife of Sujit Dehury and a resident of Chidananda Nagar in Peonpada under Phulbani Town police limits. The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Sebati Kanhar of Budhadani village.

Police said the incident came to light after the deceased’s daughter-in-law Nirmalata Kanhar (39) lodged a complaint on October 23. She alleged that Sebati was staying at Smitarani’s house for around one-and-a-half months and was being subjected to repeated torture and assault.

Police said the elderly woman was allegedly assaulted with an iron rod, a burnt knife, and kicks following arguments over sharing of her property and Smitarani’s marriage, which had reportedly taken place against the wishes of her family. The alleged assault took place on October 18 and19.

When her condition deteriorated, the accused allegedly brought Sebati back to Budhadani village on October 23 with multiple injuries but without arranging medical treatment. The family subsequently admitted her to Kandhamal district headquarters hospital in Phulbani, where she was declared dead during treatment.

The complainant also alleged that the deceased woman’s gold ornaments had been stolen. During investigation, police seized two knives, a gold necklace and earrings from the accused’s possession.

Phulbani Town IIC Pragyan Ritambra Kar said based on the complaint, police registered a murder case. The accused was arrested and produced in court.