Cannabis plantations spread across 199 acre destroyed in Odisha's Kandhamal district

PHULBANI: In a major crackdown on illegal ganja cultivation, a joint team of Kandhamal police, excise, revenue and forest officials destroyed cannabis plantations spread across approximately 199 acre at six locations in the district on Saturday. Six persons were arrested in this connection.

The district-wide drive was carried out with six teams comprising 40 to 60 personnel, each deployed in remote forest areas, hilly terrain and river valleys. Drone surveillance and aerial reconnaissance were used to identify concealed plantations in inaccessible locations.

Kandhamal SP Ramendra Prasad said the operation covered the jurisdictions of Baliguda, Phiringia, Khajuripada, Tikabali, Tumudibandh, and Gochhapada police stations. Gochhapada accounted for the largest area cleared, with cannabis plantations spread across approximately 55 acre, followed by Baliguda (37 acre) and Phiringia (35 acre). Three other locations - Khajuripada, Tikabali and Tumudibandh - accounted for approximately 25 acre, 35 acre and 12 acre, respectively.

Six persons were apprehended from Baliguda, Phiringia and Khajuripada areas. They are Chaitanya Rana (44), Premananda Mallick (37), Chitrasen Kanhar (53), Pramod Pradhan (49), Birendra Pradhan (28) and Abhimanyu Nayak (48).

The SP said cases have been registered under the NDPS Act. Investigation is underway to identify interstate trafficking links, organised syndicates and financial backers allegedly involved in illegal cannabis cultivation.