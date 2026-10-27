CM Majhi says Naveen is politicising Kotia dispute, reiterates Odisha’s territorial claim

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday charged Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik with approaching the long-standing inter-state boundary dispute over the Kotia group of villages in Koraput district from a political standpoint rather than advancing constructive and legally tenable solutions.
Replying to Naveen’s letter of October 19 on the issue, Majhi reiterated that the Kotia villages have been an integral part of Odisha since the formation of the separate state in 1936. His government, he asserted, remains firmly committed to safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity and legitimate interests.
The chief minister said his government has consistently upheld Odisha’s territorial interests through lawful and constitutional means. The government’s focus is on the integrated development of Kotia and adjoining areas to ensure inclusive growth, better delivery of public services and improved well-being of the local population, he said.
Majhi said a committee under the chairmanship of the Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, comprising senior officials, was constituted to oversee the integrated development of the Kotia GP areas. The minister, along with his colleagues and senior officials, have also visited the region several times to review developmental needs and facilitate coordinated action for its holistic development, he added.
Emphasising the sensitivity of the long-standing dispute, Majhi called upon all concerned to exercise restraint and responsibility and respect the judicial process. He said the government would continue to safeguard Odisha’s territorial integrity before appropriate legal and constitutional forums while ensuring the socio-economic advancement of the people of Kotia and adjoining areas.
The chief minister also invited constructive suggestions from Naveen for resolving the long-pending issue, saying they would be considered by the government.
The issue recently grabbed headlines after Andhra Pradesh notified local body polls in the region.