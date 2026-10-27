CM Majhi says Naveen is politicising Kotia dispute, reiterates Odisha’s territorial claim

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday charged Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik with approaching the long-standing inter-state boundary dispute over the Kotia group of villages in Koraput district from a political standpoint rather than advancing constructive and legally tenable solutions.

Replying to Naveen’s letter of October 19 on the issue, Majhi reiterated that the Kotia villages have been an integral part of Odisha since the formation of the separate state in 1936. His government, he asserted, remains firmly committed to safeguarding the state’s territorial integrity and legitimate interests.

The chief minister said his government has consistently upheld Odisha’s territorial interests through lawful and constitutional means. The government’s focus is on the integrated development of Kotia and adjoining areas to ensure inclusive growth, better delivery of public services and improved well-being of the local population, he said.