Odisha: Evacuation of vulnerable people starts in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI : The district administration on Monday started evacuation of people living in kutcha houses and landslide-prone areas in view of the anticipated cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall.

By Monday evening, vulnerable residents in Kalimela and Podia blocks were shifted to cyclone shelters. Free kitchens were also opened at the two shelters to provide meals to the evacuated families. The evacuation process was underway till reports last came in.

Officials said the ADMs in charge of general administration and revenue have been assigned to Kalimela and Chitrakonda blocks respectively. The Zilla Parishad chief development officer was assigned to Malkangiri block. Similarly, the Malkangiri sub-collector has been deputed to Mathili.

The officers have been directed to remain stationed in their allotted blocks, monitor rainfall and emerging situations, and coordinate with BDOs, tehsildars and field-level personnel to protect lives and property.

The chief district medical and public health officer has also assigned emergency duties to health personnel to ensure uninterrupted essential services, with particular attention to pregnant women, mothers, newborns and children.

NDRF and ODRAF teams have been deployed at vulnerable locations across the district. An emergency response team has also been positioned along Khairput-Mudulipada road in the Bonda hills to facilitate emergency operations.

On the day, collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke visited vulnerable areas across the district and took stock of the arrangements put in place for cyclone Arnab.

Rajeshirke urged residents to follow official advisories and cooperate with the administration. He said officials were keeping a close watch on the situation and prepared to respond to any emergency.