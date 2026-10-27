Odisha: Ganjam and Gajapati brace for cyclone strike

BERHAMPUR: With the threat of cyclone Arnab looming, the Ganjam administration intensified preparedness along the coast, focusing on fishermen’s safety, storm shelter readiness and protection of life and property.

Collector V Keerthi Vasan on Monday visited Aryapalli fishing jetty, Gopalpur Port and several cyclone shelters in Chhatrapur and Chikiti to review the safety measures. At Aryapalli, he inspected the arrangements for three fishing trawlers that took shelter at the jetty on Sunday evening following the cyclone warning. While two vessels had arrived from Andhra Pradesh, the third came from Paradip.

The collector enquired about the safety of fishermen staying aboard the vessels, assistance made available to them and arrangements for shifting them to nearby cyclone shelters if required. He also reviewed measures to protect local fishermen’s boats, nets and other equipment.

At the cyclone shelters, Vasan checked the availability of drinking water, electricity, sanitation and accommodation, besides reviewing evacuation and safety arrangements with officials.

Official sources said cyclone shelters in the coastal blocks of Khalikote, Chhatrapur, Rangeilunda, Chikiti and Patrapur have been kept ready to accommodate people if evacuation becomes necessary. Officials have also inspected shelters at Sana Arjyapalli, Bada Arjyapalli, Agastinuagaon and Kanamana to ensure availability of essential facilities.

The administration is conducting regular review meetings and field inspections to ensure timely evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and a swift emergency response, with the objective of achieving zero casualties.