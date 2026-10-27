Odisha: Ganjam and Gajapati brace for cyclone strike

BERHAMPUR: With the threat of cyclone Arnab looming, the Ganjam administration intensified preparedness along the coast, focusing on fishermen’s safety, storm shelter readiness and protection of life and property.
Collector V Keerthi Vasan on Monday visited Aryapalli fishing jetty, Gopalpur Port and several cyclone shelters in Chhatrapur and Chikiti to review the safety measures. At Aryapalli, he inspected the arrangements for three fishing trawlers that took shelter at the jetty on Sunday evening following the cyclone warning. While two vessels had arrived from Andhra Pradesh, the third came from Paradip.
The collector enquired about the safety of fishermen staying aboard the vessels, assistance made available to them and arrangements for shifting them to nearby cyclone shelters if required. He also reviewed measures to protect local fishermen’s boats, nets and other equipment.
At the cyclone shelters, Vasan checked the availability of drinking water, electricity, sanitation and accommodation, besides reviewing evacuation and safety arrangements with officials.
Official sources said cyclone shelters in the coastal blocks of Khalikote, Chhatrapur, Rangeilunda, Chikiti and Patrapur have been kept ready to accommodate people if evacuation becomes necessary. Officials have also inspected shelters at Sana Arjyapalli, Bada Arjyapalli, Agastinuagaon and Kanamana to ensure availability of essential facilities.
The administration is conducting regular review meetings and field inspections to ensure timely evacuation of people from vulnerable areas and a swift emergency response, with the objective of achieving zero casualties.
Similarly, the Gajapati administration stepped up preparedness measures, deploying disaster-response teams and inspecting vulnerable areas along the Vamsadhara river.
Appointed by the state government to oversee the district, senior IAS officer Bijay Kumar Das reached Paralakhemundi on the day and reviewed the preparedness measures undertaken to deal with the possible impact of cyclone Arnab and associated rainfall.
Three ODRAF teams and a squad of NDRF also reached the district and will be deployed at strategic locations as required. The administration has launched awareness drives in rural areas, using public address systems to alert residents about the possible cyclone and advise them to remain vigilant.
On the day, Gajapati collector Akshaya Sunil Agrawal inspected vulnerable areas in Kashinagar NAC including low-lying localities and settlements along the Vamsadhara river.
The collector directed officials to take necessary precautionary measures and shift people living in vulnerable riverbank areas to designated cyclone shelters if required. As heavy rainfall associated with the cyclone could cause the Vamsadhara to swell, Agrawal directed the officials concerned to take preventive measures to minimise possible flood-related damage in riverside villages.