Odisha government plans phased rollout of NGDRS to modernise registration of property

BHUBANESWAR: The state government is set to introduce the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in select registration offices in the first phase for making land and property registration more transparent, efficient and people-friendly.

The proposed rollout along with software upgrades and integration of digital services was discussed a meeting chaired by Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday with the software development unit of National Informatics Centre, Pune. The meeting focused on simplifying registration procedures, improving public service delivery and strengthening administrative accountability across sub-registrar offices.

Pujari stressed the need to build a more transparent, robust and technology-enabled registration system in the state. Proposals discussed at the meeting included the phased implementation of NGDRS beginning with selected registration offices, examination of successful implementation models in other states and further modernisation of the software to suit Odisha’s administrative requirements.

The system will enable online document preparation, property valuation, calculation of stamp duty and registration fees, online payments, appointment scheduling and application-status tracking. These will reduce repeated visits to registration offices, minimise procedural errors and avoid unnecessary delays.

The meeting also discussed integrating application verification, identity and biometric authentication, digital document approval, record preservation and post-registration services into a coordinated digital platform. Digital dashboards could help senior officials monitor registration progress, pending cases and office-level performance.

Further technological possibilities including data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), geographic information systems (GIS) and integration with land records were also discussed. Their implementation will depend on policy decisions, technical preparedness and the state’s requirements.

“NGDRS is a national initiatives of the department of land resources under the Ministry of Rural Development. Based on the concept of ‘One Nation, One Registration’, it provides a digital platform that can be adapted to individual state’s requirements and regulations,” Pujari said.