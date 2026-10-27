Odisha: Home Ministry calls meeting of Mahanadi basin states on Nov 6

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the November 16 hearing of Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has called a meeting of all five basin states on November 6 in an attempt to build consensus on the long-pending Mahanadi water-sharing dispute.

The meeting will be chaired by Union Home secretary Govind Mohan and attended by senior officials from Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, the five riparian states of the Mahanadi basin.

According to sources, the Centre is trying to build a consensus among the states through dialogue before the tribunal’s next sitting. The MHA has been playing the role of facilitator in inter-state water disputes.

The dispute, essentially between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, has remained politically sensitive for over a decade. Odisha has been alleging that Chhattisgarh’s construction of a series of barrages and dams in the upper catchment of Mahanadi has drastically reduced water flow to the lower riparian state, affecting irrigation, drinking water supply and the ecology of the river, including Hirakud reservoir and the Chilika lake.

Chhattisgarh, however, has maintained that it is using its rightful share of water within its own territory to meet its development needs. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, which contribute small portions of the catchment area, have largely stayed on the sidelines. Their participation, however, is crucial for any final water-sharing formula.

Sources said Odisha is likely to press for a guaranteed minimum flow in the Mahanadi during the non-monsoon period and a transparent water-sharing mechanism. The state is also expected to seek joint monitoring of barrages and real-time data sharing.

Officials said the meeting will review compliance with earlier agreements and progress on data sharing and explore if a negotiated settlement is possible to avoid prolonged litigation.