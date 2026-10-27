Odisha readies 1.7K cyclone shelters as Arnab nears

BHUBANESWAR: With Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28, the Odisha government has put its disaster management machinery on high alert and decided on a plan of need-based evacuation from vulnerable pockets.

Official sources said that the focus is on low-lying and landslide-prone areas, particularly in the southern districts of Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, which are likely to bear the brunt of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The state government has not released an official figure on the total number of people who have been identified to be shifted to cyclone shelters. Evacuation will be carried out in a targeted manner as per local vulnerability assessment and the situation will be reviewed continuously as the system approaches the coast, sources added.

However, more than 3,000 pregnant women have been identified and are likely to be shifted to safer locations ahead of the cyclone to ensure their safety and access to medical care. Schools and colleges in the five vulnerable districts have been closed on October 28–29.

Special relief commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said the state has readied over 1,700 cyclone shelters, including 135 permanent shelters and around 1,600 temporary shelters in schools, community halls and other safe buildings.

Rescue teams comprising ODRAF, NDRF and Fire Services personnel have been pre-positioned in the southern districts. Control rooms at the state and district level are functioning round-the-clock and in constant touch with the IMD and the SRC’s office.

The SRC has asked district collectors to ensure zero casualty and give priority to pregnant women, elderly persons, children and persons with disabilities during evacuation. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till the cyclone passes.