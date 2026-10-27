Odisha sets up three police posts in Kotia ahead of AP election

JEYPORE: The Koraput administration has stepped up security in the Kotia group of villages by setting up three police posts along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border ahead of the neighbouring state’s upcoming Mandal and Zilla Parishad elections.
Koraput ADM Naresh Chandra Sabar visited Kotia panchayat on Sunday and reviewed the situation in its bordering villages. Subsequently, police posts were established at Neridivalasa, Talasembi and Phatuseneri chowk under the supervision of SDPO Sanjay Mandal. Talasembi is located close to Tonam panchayat in AP.
The posts are intended to maintain regular police presence, monitor movement along the border and prevent unauthorised entry into Kotia villages. Inspector-in-charge of Kotia police station Madhusudan Bhoi will oversee the functioning of the posts.
The security measures come amid growing political and administrative concern over AP’s election-related activities in the bordering region. According to local reports, individuals allegedly working as intermediaries for the AP government have begun efforts to facilitate voters’ access to polling stations.
There have also been reports of AP police performing duty at a church in Upar Sembi in plain clothes, adding to the concerns surrounding the latest developments.
SDPO Mandal said security has been beefed up in Kotia in the wake of the AP elections. Three platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order. “The deployment has been made as a precautionary measure to maintain peace, regulate movement and prevent entry of outsiders into Kotia during the election period,” he said.
On the other hand, the establishment of the police posts has also triggered apprehensions among some residents of the bordering villages, who fear that increased security could restrict their movement and participation in elections.
Some villagers reportedly questioned whether they could be prevented from exercising their voting rights in AP. They warned that any restriction on their participation could affect their cooperation with Odisha in its future panchayat elections.
Meanwhile, the Koraput unit of Congress has decided to organise a rally in Kotia to urge residents not to support the AP administration in the elections. Party leaders said the rally would seek to highlight Odisha’s administrative and welfare initiatives in the region and appeal to villagers to uphold their association with the state.