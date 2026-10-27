Odisha targets shifting 48,000 people as Cyclone Arnab hurtles towards east coast

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday stepped up evacuation efforts, planning to move at least 48,000 people from low-lying and landslide-prone areas as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab approached the coast, officials said.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Rajesh P Patil said the evacuation was expected to be completed by evening. Heavy rain and strong winds lashed parts of the state as the storm moved towards the coast, with landfall expected along neighbouring Andhra Pradesh within the next 24 hours.

"The highest number of people, around 11,000 each, would be shifted in Gajapati and Nabarangpur districts. Evacuation drives were also underway in Malkangiri, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Nuapada," he said.

Schools in eight districts have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange warning, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall of 12-20 cm, for Puri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri districts.

A yellow warning, indicating heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm, was issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khurda, Nayagarh, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Balangir and Boudh.

Patil said 135 permanent cyclone shelters and around 1,600 temporary shelters had been prepared to accommodate people from vulnerable areas.

"Restrictions have also been imposed on movement in landslide-prone zones in view of the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall and squally winds," he said.

The state government has deployed 294 rescue teams -- nine of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, 60 of the SDRF and 225 of the Fire Services Department, officials said.

Ganjam district has the highest deployment, with two NDRF teams and nine SDRF teams stationed there, they said.

The state has allocated Rs 19 crore for relief operations. Ganjam has received the highest allocation of Rs 5 crore, while Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal have been allocated Rs 2 crore each, they added.

Stating that the government has set a "zero casualty" target, Patil said district collectors have been directed to take all necessary measures to protect lives and property.

"Priority was being given to shifting pregnant women, elderly persons, children and persons with disabilities from vulnerable areas," he said.