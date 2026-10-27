Odisha youth dies in Haryana police custody

MALKANGIRI : A 24-year-old man taken on remand by Haryana police in connection with a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case was found dead at a hotel in Malkangiri town on Monday morning, triggering protests by his family and local residents.

The deceased was identified as Tanup Dey of MV-65 in the district. “Dey was found hanging at the hotel,” said Malkangiri sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dibya Ranjan Dalei.

While Dey’s family alleged that he was beaten to death, police described it as death by suicide but added that the investigation was ongoing.

SDPO Dalei said a police team from Hansi in Haryana had taken Dey on remand on Sunday after following due procedure and obtaining an order from the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court.

“The team was staying at a hotel in Malkangiri town and was to leave for Haryana with Dey on Monday,” Dalei said.

Dey’s family alleged that the Haryana police personnel beat him to death and attempted to pass off the incident as suicide. The allegations are yet to be established through investigation, police said.

Dey’s relatives and locals gathered outside Malkangiri police station and demanded an impartial inquiry into his death. The Haryana police personnel who came for Dey were inside the police station, while the protesters stayed put outside when reports last came in late evening.