Pregnant woman carried for 5 km in sling in Rayagada, child stillborn

BERHAMPUR: In a grim reminder of poor road connectivity and healthcare in remote tribal pockets of Odisha, a 35-year-old pregnant woman was carried for nearly 5 km in a sling to an ambulance in Kashipur block of Rayagada district. She later delivered a stillborn baby at the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Rayagada.

The incident took place on Sunday in Malipadar village under Sunger gram panchayat in the Sijimali area. Suku Majhi, wife of Arjun Majhi, developed labour pain, after which an ASHA worker (health activist) called an ambulance. However, with no motorable road to Malipadar, the ambulance could only reach a point near Aliguna village. Her family members then carried her in a cloth sling across the hilly terrain to reach the ambulance.

Ambulance driver Deepak Gopal assisted in shifting the woman, who was initially taken to the nearby Sunger primary health centre. However, as no doctor was available there, she was taken to the community health centre at Kashipur. As her condition was critical, she was shifted to the DHH in Rayagada, where she delivered a stillborn baby.

“Suku is under treatment at the DHH and is stable,” said Rayagada chief district medical officer Dr Biswambar Behera. He said an order has been issued for an inquiry into the carrying of the woman.

This is the second such incident in a week. On October 21, a pregnant woman of Kashipur block had to be carried on a stretcher for nearly a kilometre over rugged terrain after an ambulance failed to reach her village due to the lack of motorable roads.

The incident was reported from Goudasahi in Sarambai village under the Shunger panchayat.