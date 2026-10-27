Vedanta’s eye screening camp in Laxmipur

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta Aluminium, in partnership with LV Prasad Eye Institute, Rayagada, recently organised a two-day eye screening camp in Laxmipur block, as part of its efforts to expand access to preventive healthcare in rural areas.

The camp was organised through Vedanta’s Kodingamali (KDM) operations at Laximpur community health centre (CHC) and the Odiapentha gram panchayat, providing comprehensive eye examinations to nearly 200 residents from nearby villages. Patients diagnosed with cataract and pterygium will be provided surgical treatment at LV Prasad Eye Institute, Rayagada, while beneficiaries with refractive errors will receive corrective spectacles to improve their vision and overall quality of life.

The camp was inaugurated by former Koraput MP Jhina Hikaka in the presence of the CHC in-charge and medical staff, the sarpanch of Odiapentha gram panchayat, community representatives and local residents.

“Good health is fundamental to individual well-being and community progress. Through these initiatives, we aim to facilitate early diagnosis, timely treatment and improved healthcare access for rural communities,” said Vedanta Aluminium (Alumina Business) CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya.