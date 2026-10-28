9 transformers stolen in 17 days: Cops clueless, consumers suffer in Odisha's Baisinga

BARIPADA: Nine transformers have been stolen from Baisinga electrical section of Mayurbhanj district in the last 17 days, as over 21,000 consumers face power supply problems while police scratches its head. That calculates to one transformer theft almost every two days.

In fact, the section has reported thefts of 18 transformers in the past two years. Yet to solve the string of recurring thefts, police have made only two related arrests, both of which took place last year.

Despite repeated complaints at Baisinga police station, sources said, the thefts have continued, triggering resentment among electricity officials and consumers. Electricity officials said the department is facing a major challenge in arranging replacement transformers to restore normal power supply across the affected areas under the Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL).

Contacted, assistant executive engineer (AEE) of Baisinga electrical section Prasant Kumar Nayak said nine transformers were stolen between October 9 and 26. The thefts took place at Udaipur, Durgapur, Athabatia, Mohuri, Padmanavpur, Belanapuria, Mohanpur and near Baisinga power supply office.

“I have lodged three complaints at Baisinga police station, including one on Tuesday, seeking recovery of the stolen transformers and the arrest of those involved. However, no urgent action has been taken to arrest the accused,” he said.

The AEE further said the department has submitted CCTV footage and other evidence in all the 18 theft cases to the police, but the culprits continue to roam scot-free. Repeated thefts of transformers have made it difficult for the department to maintain continuous power supply to more than 21,000 consumers.