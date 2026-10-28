BJD, Congress observe bandh in Odisha's Jaleswar over ‘rape and murder’ of 14-year-old

BARIPADA: BJD and Congress party workers across Jaleswar block and NAC areas of Balasore district hit the streets and observed a 12-hour bandh on Tuesday seeking justice in the case of the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old girl.

The protesters demanded justice for the girl and her family along with compensation of `50 lakh and a crime branch probe in the case.

Vehicular services between Sogo and Jaleswar, business establishments, court, banks and government and non-government institutions remained shut.

BJD workers led by Jaleswar MLA Ashwini Kumar Patra and municipal chairperson Pratip Kumar Pradhan picketed various places, including markets, in Jaleswar town. “We demand justice for the deceased and her family and hanging sentence to the accused, besides life imprisonment to others involved in the case,” said Patra.

Congress leader Sudarshan Das and block president Hemant Giri, along with party workers, held a street-corner meeting at Station Chhak, where they raised the compensation demand and handing over of the case to the crime branch.

The minor’s decomposed body was found on October 22 at Dherapada, along the road between Shulashanda and Bartana villages.

The following day, Balasore SP Pratyush Diwakar transferred Jaleswar IIC Ashok Barik to the district police headquarters and suspended Nampo outpost sub-inspector Karan Marandi over their failure to act promptly on the missing person complaint given by the girl’s father at the outpost on October 16, the day she went missing.