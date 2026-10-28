Corporator livestreams Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation meet, faces suspension amid protests

BHUBANESWAR: Uproar marked the BMC’s corporation meeting on Tuesday after mayor Sulochana Das suspended ward 37 corporator Bandita Pal from the meeting for allegedly livestreaming the proceedings on her mobile phone, while raising issues pertaining to her area and seeking action against a BMC official.
The mayor suspended Pal under Section 5 of Section 114 of the Municipal Act for allegedly violating meeting rules and displaying improper conduct. The situation erupted after Pal continued livestreaming the proceedings alleging inaction on part of some BMC officials in addressing problems pertaining to her ward. She also accused some officials of protecting a builder’s interest in the video.
Pal livestreamed the corporation meeting on Facebook, seeking an answer from the mayor and municipal commissioner Chanchal Rana on the matter, even as the latter and other corporators objected to her going live. She also accused the mayor and other officials of discriminating between BJD corporators and others, including Independents, when discussing issues affecting their respective areas.
The meeting also witnessed protests by corporators over delay in awarding sanitation work to a newly selected agency. Members questioned why the agency had not been engaged despite the completion of the tender process in February 2026.
Rana informed the House that the agency has been selected and the proposal sent to the state government for approval. The new arrangement would be implemented after receiving the government’s clearance, he said.
However, dissatisfied with the response, the corporators staged a sit-in near the podium. The situation normalised after the mayor and the commissioner assured the members that efforts would be made to resolve the issue within 10 days.
The meeting also witnessed objections over the inauguration of a road in ward 10, with corporators alleging that neither the local corporator nor the mayor had been invited to the event. After the mayor assured that the road would be formally inaugurated again by the BMC, the members returned to their seats.