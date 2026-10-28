Corporator livestreams Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation meet, faces suspension amid protests

BHUBANESWAR: Uproar marked the BMC’s corporation meeting on Tuesday after mayor Sulochana Das suspended ward 37 corporator Bandita Pal from the meeting for allegedly livestreaming the proceedings on her mobile phone, while raising issues pertaining to her area and seeking action against a BMC official.

The mayor suspended Pal under Section 5 of Section 114 of the Municipal Act for allegedly violating meeting rules and displaying improper conduct. The situation erupted after Pal continued livestreaming the proceedings alleging inaction on part of some BMC officials in addressing problems pertaining to her ward. She also accused some officials of protecting a builder’s interest in the video.

Pal livestreamed the corporation meeting on Facebook, seeking an answer from the mayor and municipal commissioner Chanchal Rana on the matter, even as the latter and other corporators objected to her going live. She also accused the mayor and other officials of discriminating between BJD corporators and others, including Independents, when discussing issues affecting their respective areas.

The meeting also witnessed protests by corporators over delay in awarding sanitation work to a newly selected agency. Members questioned why the agency had not been engaged despite the completion of the tender process in February 2026.