Cyclone Arnab storms into Andhra, southern Odisha districts on edge

Anticipating pelting rains and gusty wind under impact of the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, southern and coastal district administrations scrambled to shift people from vulnerable areas and deploy rescue and relief measures.
With the monstrous storm advancing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, people remained anxious in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur as well as Ganjam and Gajapati.
In Malkangiri, the administration evacuated 2,135 people to 33 temporary shelters and shifted 260 pregnant women to healthcare facilities. Koraput administration moved over 200 residents from low-lying areas in Kotpad to a shelter at Sodranga in Chandili. Ganjam identified 922 vulnerable villages and around 6,500 people for phased evacuation.
Officials of Malkangiri kept a close watch on flood-prone and landslide-prone stretches in Bonda Hills, Mankadjhola and Nakamamudi-Bayapada road. The regional transport office prepared alternative routes to facilitate traffic movement in case road connectivity is disrupted.
Meanwhile, the Gajalbadi Ghat was sealed at both ends as a precautionary measure against possible landslides, disrupting road connectivity between Kandhamal and Ganjam districts. Police personnel were deployed to prevent vehicles from entering the vulnerable stretch.
Vehicles travelling from Daringbadi towards Bhanjanagar, Sorada and Berhampur through the ghat were stopped. The road serves as an important link between the two districts but remains vulnerable to landslides, particularly during adverse weather conditions.
Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo who arrived in Koraput on Monday evening reviewed and monitored the district’s preparedness.
School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond visited the multipurpose cyclone shelter at Dhungiaput in Mathili block and reviewed preparedness with collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke. He directed officials to keep a close watch on Pangam bridge in view of possible flooding.
Commerce and Transport, Steel and Mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena chaired a virtual meeting to review Ganjam’s preparedness.
Collector V Keerthi Vasan said relocation operations began on Tuesday morning, with 678 people shifted to safer locations so far. The district has 110 multipurpose cyclone shelters and 1,029 temporary shelters.
Meanwhile, Gopalpur Port provided shelter to 34 fishing boats, including 30 from Andhra Pradesh, inside its harbour. Two more large fishing boats from Andhra Pradesh have been accommodated at Aryapalli fishing jetty, where 13 fishermen have also been provided shelter.
In neighbouring Gajapati district, the administration ordered the closure of all tourist destinations, including Mahendragiri hill and waterfalls, from Tuesday, apprehending landslides, falling rocks and increased water flow in streams. Police have also prohibited movement through a landslide-prone stretch near Parimal village under R Udayagiri police station limits.
In Nabarangpur, the district administration identified around 11,000 people from 60 vulnerable villages across four flood-prone blocks which include Nabarangpur, Nandahandi, Tentulikhunti and Kosagumuda, for relocation to safer places. Collector Madhumita said, “So far, 5,500 people have been shifted to various cyclone shelters and schools. Cooked food, dry rations and essential medicines are being provided to them.”
A total of 3 ODRAF teams have arrived in the district, of which two have been stationed in Kosagumuda block. Additionally, 10 Fire Service teams have been kept on standby.
Meanwhile, two gates of the Indravati reservoir have been opened to regulate water levels and prevent sudden flooding. In Kalahandi, the administration has identified 117 vulnerable villages across 67 gram panchayats and marked four landslide-prone areas in Thuamul Rampur, Madanpur Rampur, Koksara and Lanjigarh. Collector Sachin Pawer said four multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters and 28 temporary shelters in schools have been readied.
Meanwhile, rain and gusty winds lashed coastal pockets of Kendrapara on Tuesday, prompting residents of several seaside villages to move to safer locations.