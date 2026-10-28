Cyclone Arnab storms into Andhra, southern Odisha districts on edge

Anticipating pelting rains and gusty wind under impact of the very severe cyclonic storm Arnab, southern and coastal district administrations scrambled to shift people from vulnerable areas and deploy rescue and relief measures.

With the monstrous storm advancing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, people remained anxious in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur as well as Ganjam and Gajapati.

In Malkangiri, the administration evacuated 2,135 people to 33 temporary shelters and shifted 260 pregnant women to healthcare facilities. Koraput administration moved over 200 residents from low-lying areas in Kotpad to a shelter at Sodranga in Chandili. Ganjam identified 922 vulnerable villages and around 6,500 people for phased evacuation.

Officials of Malkangiri kept a close watch on flood-prone and landslide-prone stretches in Bonda Hills, Mankadjhola and Nakamamudi-Bayapada road. The regional transport office prepared alternative routes to facilitate traffic movement in case road connectivity is disrupted.

Meanwhile, the Gajalbadi Ghat was sealed at both ends as a precautionary measure against possible landslides, disrupting road connectivity between Kandhamal and Ganjam districts. Police personnel were deployed to prevent vehicles from entering the vulnerable stretch.

Vehicles travelling from Daringbadi towards Bhanjanagar, Sorada and Berhampur through the ghat were stopped. The road serves as an important link between the two districts but remains vulnerable to landslides, particularly during adverse weather conditions.

Deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo who arrived in Koraput on Monday evening reviewed and monitored the district’s preparedness.

School and Mass Education minister Nityananda Gond visited the multipurpose cyclone shelter at Dhungiaput in Mathili block and reviewed preparedness with collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke. He directed officials to keep a close watch on Pangam bridge in view of possible flooding.

Commerce and Transport, Steel and Mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena chaired a virtual meeting to review Ganjam’s preparedness.