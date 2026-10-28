Lalchnd announces offers for Diwali

BHUBANESWAR: Leading jewellery brand, Lalchnd Jewellers has announced a ‘Double Dhamaka’ campaign for the upcoming festivals of Dhanteras and Diwali.Under the campaign, Lalchnd is offering flat 4.99 per cent making charges (MC) on all 22-karat BIS-hallmarked HUID machine-made gold chains and flat 7.99 per cent MC on all other 22KT HUID gold ornaments.

Other highlights of the ‘Double Dhamaka’ offer are flat 25 per cent off on value of all IGI-certified diamonds; zero MC on all silver ornaments and all gold jewellery purchased under the ‘Sone Pe Suhaga’ instalment scheme.

“With our ‘Double Dhamaka’ offers, we want to express our deepest appreciation to the people of our state for the unprecedented love and support they have shown us during Durga Puja,” said Sunjoy Hans, chairman of Lalchnd Group.

Noting that gold prices have sharply corrected over the past few days and hit a four-month low, he said this is an ideal buying opportunity for people.