Majhi asks Naveen not to politicise Kotia dispute, seeks ‘constructive, legally tenable’ suggestions

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday charged Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik with politicising the long-standing inter-state boundary dispute over the Kotia group of villages in Koraput district rather than advancing constructive and legally tenable solutions.

Replying to Naveen’s October 19 letter accusing the state government of failing to protect Odisha’s territorial integrity after Andhra Pradesh announced plans to hold panchayat elections in the Kotia group of villages, Majhi asserted that the villages have been an integral part of Odisha since its formation as a separate state in 1936.

“The state government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the territorial integrity and legitimate interests of Odisha. The government had consistently upheld the state’s territorial claims through legal and constitutional means,”the chief minister said. He said priority has been accorded to Kotia and adjoining areas to ensure inclusive growth, improve public service delivery and enhance the well-being of local residents.

“A committee headed by the Revenue and Disaster Management minister and comprising senior officials has been constituted to oversee the integrated development of the Kotia gram panchayat areas. The minister and other ministers and senior officials have also been visiting the region to review development needs and coordinate action,” he added.

Calling for restraint and responsibility in dealing with the sensitive inter-state dispute,Majhi said all concerned must respect the judicial process. “The contents of your letter appear to approach this sensitive issue from a political standpoint rather than advance constructive and legally tenable solutions for its resolution,” he told Naveen.

The chief minister said his government will continue to defend Odisha’s territorial integrity before appropriate legal and constitutional forums while ensuring the socio-economic advancement of Kotia’s residents.

The chief minister also invited the BJD president to submit constructive suggestions for resolving the long-pending dispute, assuring him that the government would consider them.