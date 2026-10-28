Odisha: Man stabs wife, mother of two, to death in drunken attack

DHENKANAL: Police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his 31-year-old wife, an Anganwadi worker, to death at his father-in-law’s house at Malapura village under Kamakhyanagar police station limits on Monday evening. The accused, Lalit Rana (35), was reportedly drunk when he stabbed Sasmita Khatua, the mother of their two sons, in her stomach and back, police said.

“The accused fled into a jungle nearby, but police nabbed him later in the night,” Kamakhyanagar IIC Jitendra Mallick.

Mallick said Lalit, who had been working as a salesman in Kamakhyanagar town, had married Sasmita of Malapura village around 10 years ago. Lalit is from Kantapal under Kankadahad police station area.

The couple often quarrelled and Sasmita started living in her father’s home at Malapura with their children and took up the Anganwadi job, police said. Lalit used to visit Malapura to see his children.

On Monday evening, Lalit allegedly came to his father-in-law’s house in a drunken state and demanded his two sons accompany him, police said. His wife declined, resulting in a heated argument. Lalit pulled out knife and allegedly stabbed Sasmita, injuring her critically. Villagers rushed Sasmita to Kamakhyanagar sub-division hospital, where she died, police added.