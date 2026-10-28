Odisha: OPCC chief wants development push in Kotia

JEYPORE: Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on Tuesday urged the state government to fast-track development in Kotia group of villages, alleging that Andhra Pradesh was attempting to expand its influence by exploiting the area’s natural and mineral resources.

During his visit to the bordering panchayat in Koraput district, Das called for immediate state intervention to safeguard Odisha’s territorial integrity in Kotia. He asserted that Kotia had historically remained an integral part of Odisha, which was formed as a separate linguistic state in 1936.

The Congress leader pointed out that the region’s residents predominantly speak Odia and alleged that AP had made no territorial claims over Kotia when it was formed in 1956. “From the historical, legal and logical perspectives, there is no justification for Andhra Pradesh’s claim over Kotia. Its recent attempts to extend influence by implementing welfare schemes and exploiting the region’s resources are unacceptable,” Das said.

He alleged that the people of Kotia were being neglected despite the region’s strategic importance and called upon the state government to take immediate steps to safeguard their dignity, livelihood and welfare.

“The government must ensure that every family in Kotia gets the benefits of development. Protecting the self-respect and dignity of the people should be the priority,” he said and demanded a special development package for Kotia with an independent budget to address the region’s socio-economic needs.

The OPCC chief further urged the state government to expedite panchayat elections in the region to strengthen grassroots democracy and empower local elected representatives.

Accompanied by Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Pottangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam and Laxmipur MLA Pabitra Saunta, Das interacted with villagers to assess their concerns and reviewed the progress of ongoing development activities in the panchayat.