Odisha: Unrest at Indian Oil refinery as workers stage protest over wage revision, dues

PARADIP: Around 2,000 workers staged a protest near the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery in Paradip on Tuesday demanding settlement of their long-pending dues, wage revision, and other benefits.

The agitation intensified after police detained around 45 workers and union leaders, who later launched a hunger strike on the Paradip Lock police station premises. The workers, under the banner of Paradip Port and Dock Mazdoor Union, began their agitation outside the refinery gate in the morning, alleging that the company management was ignoring their legitimate demands despite repeated appeals.

The workers claimed they had been pressing for settlement of their demands, but a meeting between the company management and union leaders on Monday failed to yield any breakthrough.

They further stated that members of land-loser families have been employed as contractual workers in various departments of the IOCL refinery for several years. Their wages and benefits, including Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and canteen facilities, which should be reviewed every two years through settlements with the company, had expired, but the IOCL management had failed to address their demands.