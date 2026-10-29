8,902 evacuated to 178 shelters in Malkangiri

MALKANGIRI/KORAPUT/KENDRAPARA/JAJPUR: The Malkangiri administration evacuated 8,902 people from vulnerable areas to 178 temporary shelters as part of its preparedness to tackle cyclone Arnab which is expected to cross the district late in the night on Wednesday.

According to the district emergency office, five ODRAF teams, one NDRF team and nine Fire Services teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

As a precaution measure, the Health department has shifted 202 pregnant women to hospitals and Maa Gruha facilities. Rapid response teams from Korukonda and Podia along with Arogya Plus mobile health units are providing emergency healthcare and counselling at the shelters, with particular attention to elderly residents and pregnant women.

The administration has identified nine bridges on major roads, including National Highway-326 as vulnerable to submergence, and prepared alternative routes to maintain connectivity. The Bonda Hills in Khairput and hilly areas of Chitrakonda have been flagged as landslide-prone.

Essential relief materials and medical supplies have been stocked at key locations across the district. These include 3,860 vials of anti-snake venom, polythene rolls, 130 quintal of flattened rice and 100 quintal of sugar.

Earlier in the day, heavy rains lashed Koraput under the impact of the cyclone, disrupting communication at several places with traffic movement affected on some state and national highways passing through the district.