Ballot paper results undermine Cong’s EVM allegations: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday targeted the Congress over its failure to win any of the 28 legislative council seats in four states, saying that the results of elections conducted through ballot papers had undermined the party’s allegations against EVMs.

Taking to X, Majhi said the Congress had repeatedly blamed EVMs for its electoral defeats but the latest results showed that the party’s poor performance could not be attributed to the voting system. “For years, Congress blamed EVMs for its defeats. Today, the ballot paper has delivered the same verdict. Four states. 28 MLC seats. Zero for Congress, even in Karnataka, where it is in power,” he said.

The CM said the outcome reflected the electorate’s verdict rather than any technical problem with the voting process. Linking the results to the political narrative of the BJP, he said people continued to repose their trust in good governance under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.Taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Majhi wrote, “Rahul Gandhi ji, when the machine and the paper agree, it is not a glitch. It is a verdict. Kindly read it.”