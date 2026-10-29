Cyclone Arnab disrupts rail services: Nine trains cancelled, 14 diverted

BHUBANESWAR: Nine trains were cancelled and 14 others diverted on Thursday as Cyclone Arnab disrupted railway services on the Howrah-Chennai route and the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark at two railway bridges in Odisha's Ganjam district, officials said.

"Nine trains have been cancelled, and 14 others diverted to ensure passenger safety. Railway officials are closely monitoring the situation. Train services will be restored once the water level recedes and the section is declared safe for train operations," an official said.

The East Coast Railway said the Vande Bharat Express between Bhubaneswar and Visakhapatnam, the Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express and the Visakha Express, which connects the Odisha capital with Secunderabad in Telangana, were among the trains cancelled.

Train services in the Ichchapuram-Jhadupudi section of the Visakhapatnam Division were affected after water levels rose above the danger mark at two bridges along the route, it said.

In a separate statement, the East Coast Railway said 550 mm of rainfall brought by Cyclone Arnab in Ganjam district had caused a sharp rise in the Bahuda river's water level.

The water level at the Baghalati Dam on the Bahuda river crossed the danger mark following heavy rainfall, leading to a rise in water levels at railway bridges between Ichchapuram and Jhadupudi, the statement said.

Officials said several precautionary measures had been taken to ensure passenger safety. Several trains operating on the Howrah-Chennai route had been diverted.

With passengers stranded at various locations, the railways arranged food and water for them. Additional personnel were deployed to guide passengers, address their grievances and provide necessary assistance, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)