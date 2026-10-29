Cyclone leaves disruption trail in Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Cyclone Arnab wreaked havoc across Gajapati, Ganjam and Rayagada on Wednesday, inundating villages, damaging houses and washing away roads at several places in the three south Odisha districts.

In Gajapati district, the cyclone-induced heavy rains led to collapse of the Gundriguda bridge in Mohana block while torrential runoff from Mahendragiri hills washed away portions of the Kaipur-Burukhata road at two to three locations.

A stretch of National Highway-326 near Palukhola at Taptapani Ghat along the Ganjam-Gajapati border was inundated by muddy water cascading down the hills. Vehicles were stranded on both sides, disrupting traffic along the crucial ghat road.

Nearly three feet water was also flowing over roads connecting Kaipur, Burukhata and Mahendragiri. Rising water level in Kaithadhepa canal in R Udayagiri block severed connectivity between Kanakata and Puranapani. In Rayagada block, three houses were completely destroyed after a massive tree fell on them.

In Ganjam, the rising Ghodahada river triggered a major disruption after floodwater cut off a key stretch of NH-326 connecting Aska, Patapur and Digapahandi. At around 5 pm on Wednesday, floodwater flowed nearly four feet above the Patapur-Palaspur bridge, forcing suspension of traffic. Patapur police barricaded both ends of the bridge to prevent people and vehicles from attempting to cross the flooded river.

Heavy rainfall also inundated roads and low-lying areas in Dharakote, Chikiti, Patrapur, Digapahandi, Sanakhemundi and parts of Berhampur.

Dharakote block was among the worst-affected areas with all 18 gram panchayats bearing the impact of the cyclone-induced heavy rains. Large stretches of paddy and vegetable fields have been submerged following the heavy downpour while several houses have reportedly suffered damage.