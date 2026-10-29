Five-year roadmap to develop Sambalpur into spice hub

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration has drawn up a five-year roadmap to develop the district into a major spice production, processing and trading hub in Odisha, with a focus on boosting farmers’ income and creating a distinct identity for locally grown spices.

The proposed Sambalpur Spice Development Plan was reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar on Tuesday evening.

As part of the plan, the administration will launch a special project in the first phase to expand chilli cultivation in collaboration with the Spices Board under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Four panchayats in Kuchinda sub-division have been prioritised for the initial phase.

The administration will also identify areas suitable for commercial cultivation of other spices including turmeric, ginger, chilli and coriander based on soil health, climatic conditions and irrigation facilities.

Talking to TNIE about the initiative, Bondar said, “Kuchinda chilli has already given Sambalpur a distinct identity. We now want to explore cultivation of other spices such as black pepper for which the district’s agro-climatic conditions are suitable. Diversifying spice cultivation will help farmers improve their income while reducing dependence on a limited range of crops.”