Floods maroon 300 villages in Odisha's Ganjam, state plans airlift of stranded people

The Odisha government is coordinating with the Union Home Ministry to airlift people stranded in Ganjam district, where heavy rain and flash floods triggered by Cyclone Arnab have marooned around 300 villages, Chief Secretary Anu Garg said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Tthe state has deployed 54 teams from various disaster response agencies for rescue operations as washed-out highways and disrupted train services hamper connectivity. However, low cloud cover and continued rainfall could delay air evacuations, Garg said.

According to PTI, the rescue teams comprise three units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 27 of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 24 Fire Service teams.

The state government plans to airlift 120 people in the first phase, Garg said, adding that the Indian Coast Guard would provide a helicopter and make the necessary arrangements.

“The state government is in contact with the Ministry of Home Affairs, and arrangements are being made to airlift some people from the marooned areas. The Indian Coast Guard will provide a chopper and make required arrangements,” she said, as quoted by PTI.

“We are optimistic that rains will ease, allowing our rescue teams to reach the affected people. We have rushed an additional ODRAF team to Ganjam and a senior officer has been monitoring the evacuation activities,” Garg said.