Odisha HC invalidates no-trust notice against Chameli

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday invalidated the notice of no-confidence motion issued against Chameli Ojha, the sarpanch of Tikhiri gram panchayat under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district.
The single judge bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra invalidated the no-confidence motion proceedings on grounds of procedural lapses taking into consideration section 24(2)(c) of the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964.
Of the 22 ward members of Tikhiri GP, 21 members moved a no-confidence motion against the sarpanch before the sub-collector Kendrapara. Subsequently, on August 6, a notice of no-confidence motion was issued against the sarpanch with the voting for it scheduled for August 13.
Ojha, 35, had filed a petition challenging the no-confidence motion notice on August 7. In her petition, she alleged non-supply of copies of the proposed resolution and requisition in terms of section 24(2)(c) of the Odisha Gram Panchayat Act, 1964 along with the notice, the rules requiring a 15-day notice period to allow the sarpanch adequate time to prepare for the vote. Advocate Sukant Kumar Dalai argued on Ojha’s behalf.
The petition further pointed out that the notice was handed over to her father, who being not literate enough to put signature had received it giving thumb impression.
On August 11, the HC concluded hearing and reserved judgement on the petition. However, the HC order said: “Since this Court has reserved the order, it is made clear that though No Confidence Motion shall be held on 13.08.2026, but the result thereof shall not be published till pronouncement of the Judgment/Order in the present Writ Petition.”
With Justice Mishra now declaring invalid the notice, the August 13 no-trust vote, result of which was not declared under the August 11 High Court order, has also become invalid.