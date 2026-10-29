PEO held for embezzling Rs 46.86 lakh govt funds

JAGATSINGHPUR: A panchayat executive officer (PEO) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 46.86 lakh in a year.

The Balia PEO, Raghunath Champia, was suspended in April by the Kujang BDO following the directions of collector J Sonal. Balia sarpanch Sarojini Nayak, who is a co-accused in the case, is absconding.

The BDO had lodged a written complaint against the PEO and the sarpanch at Kujang police station on April 8. Police registered a case and launched an investigation into the alleged misappropriation.

Acting on the complaint, Kujang police arrested and produced Champia before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Kujang. The court rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody.

Sources said Nayak has remained absent for nearly a year, with only a few projects being executed using funds from the MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) scheme. .

Investigating officer Ajay Arun Khandagiri said efforts were underway to apprehend the absconding sarpanch.