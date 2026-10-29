Prohibitory order in force for two months as protests obstruct Odisha's Kaniha mining

ANGUL: In view of repeated agitations and obstructions affecting operations at Kaniha opencast mine, Talcher sub-collector Prajnanandan Giri promulgated prohibitory order in the mining area on Wednesday. The order will be in force for the next two months.
Official sources said frequent strikes and blockades had adversely impacted coal production, and would potentially affect coal supplies to NTPC Kaniha power plant and Jindal India Power Ltd and pose a threat to uninterrupted power generation.
The order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 prohibits unlawful gatherings, obstruction of entry and exit gates, interference with official duties, and activities disturbing public peace. The police and authorities concerned have been directed to ensure compliance.
The administration has appealed to all stakeholders to pursue their grievances through lawful and peaceful means and cooperate in maintaining uninterrupted coal production and power supply.
“The administration is considering writing to the state government to impose Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), which has expired in the coal belt,” said Giri. “There were a series of meetings with the affected villagers to address their grievances, but they still resorted to strikes and obstruction,” he said.
In the latest standoff, locals stopped the operation of Kaniha coalmine on Monday for a day demanding contractual employment to all local affected persons. They called off the strike after the administration said it would look into their demands.