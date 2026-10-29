Prohibitory order in force for two months as protests obstruct Odisha's Kaniha mining

ANGUL: In view of repeated agitations and obstructions affecting operations at Kaniha opencast mine, Talcher sub-collector Prajnanandan Giri promulgated prohibitory order in the mining area on Wednesday. The order will be in force for the next two months.

Official sources said frequent strikes and blockades had adversely impacted coal production, and would potentially affect coal supplies to NTPC Kaniha power plant and Jindal India Power Ltd and pose a threat to uninterrupted power generation.

The order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 prohibits unlawful gatherings, obstruction of entry and exit gates, interference with official duties, and activities disturbing public peace. The police and authorities concerned have been directed to ensure compliance.