Two die in sleep, three critical after inhaling generator fumes in Odisha

KEONJHAR: Two youths died and three others became critical after reportedly inhaling toxic exhaust fumes emitted from a generator in their sleep in Banspal block of Keonjhar district on Tuesday night.

The incident took place at Sudanga village under Nayakote police limits. Police identified the deceased as Nitu Saunta (20) and Rajendra Saunta (16). The critically ill trio is Jagannath Giri (21), Prashant Dehuri (20) and Niradas Dehuri (21). While Niradas hails from Tinto village under Koida police limits in Sundargarh district, the remaining four are residents of Sudanga.

Police said Niradas had come to the house of his brother-in-law Biranchi Dehuri for Laxmi Puja festival. After participating in the festivities on Tuesday night, he along with the four other youths went to sleep in the house of one Kulami Saunta, located near the puja venue. They reportedly slept in a room after closing the door and windows.

Late in the night, there was a power outage and someone among them started the generator set kept inside the room. On Wednesday morning, Kulami’s family members knocked on their door but there was no response. Subsequently, they broke into the room and found the five youths lying motionless.