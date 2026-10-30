Arnab effect: Odisha’s power demand down by about 1,211 MW

BHUBANESWAR: The heavy rains triggered by a low-pressure system and subsequent cyclone Arnab have sharply pulled down Odisha’s electricity demand. Average demand fell by 704 MW in a single day, dropping to 4,593 MW on Wednesday from 5,297 MW the day before.
Compared with 5,804 MW on October 26, the state has seen a cumulative reduction of 1,211 MW as torrential rains have not only brought in cooler weather but also disrupted industrial and commercial activity while causing extensive damage to the electricity distribution network in southern and coastal Odisha.
The state witnessed unusually high temperatures earlier this month, pushing peak power demand to nearly 7,200 MW despite October being a post-monsoon month. Demand began easing with the onset of rainfall under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that subsequently intensified into cyclone Arnab. On October 26, when the state experienced intermittent rainfall, average electricity demand stood at 5,804 MW, while peak demand touched 6,396 MW.
According to an official of the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), Odisha’s morning peak demand on Thursday stood at 4,802 MW, down from 5,210 MW on Wednesday. Average demand also declined to 4,593 MW from 5,297 MW over the same period, a fall of 704 MW in a single day.
The sharp reduction in consumption has prompted the SLDC to significantly cut power drawal from the central generating stations. Odisha, which was drawing around 1,200 MW from the central pool on October 25, drew only 162 MW on Wednesday.
“Cyclone-related damage has compounded the weather-driven decline in consumption. Gale winds uprooted trees and electric poles, while transmission lines, feeders and transformers suffered damage, disrupting electricity supply across eight severely affected districts,” the SLDC sources said.
Distribution utilities, including TP Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) and TP Western Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPWODL), reported extensive network disruptions in their operational areas. There has been significant drop in the power demand from TPSODL, which received maximum damage to power infrastructure followed by TPWDOL.
Waterlogging and flash floods at several locations, including parts of Cuttack, Ganjam and Gajapati, also disrupted transport, industrial operations and commercial activities, further reducing electricity consumption, said GRIDCO sources.
The extent to which demand recovers will depend on the restoration of power supply, the resumption of economic activity and weather conditions over the coming days, they added.