Arnab effect: Odisha’s power demand down by about 1,211 MW

BHUBANESWAR: The heavy rains triggered by a low-pressure system and subsequent cyclone Arnab have sharply pulled down Odisha’s electricity demand. Average demand fell by 704 MW in a single day, dropping to 4,593 MW on Wednesday from 5,297 MW the day before.

Compared with 5,804 MW on October 26, the state has seen a cumulative reduction of 1,211 MW as torrential rains have not only brought in cooler weather but also disrupted industrial and commercial activity while causing extensive damage to the electricity distribution network in southern and coastal Odisha.

The state witnessed unusually high temperatures earlier this month, pushing peak power demand to nearly 7,200 MW despite October being a post-monsoon month. Demand began easing with the onset of rainfall under the influence of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal that subsequently intensified into cyclone Arnab. On October 26, when the state experienced intermittent rainfall, average electricity demand stood at 5,804 MW, while peak demand touched 6,396 MW.

According to an official of the State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC), Odisha’s morning peak demand on Thursday stood at 4,802 MW, down from 5,210 MW on Wednesday. Average demand also declined to 4,593 MW from 5,297 MW over the same period, a fall of 704 MW in a single day.