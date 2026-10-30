Bisra villagers in Odisha's Sundargarh district take to the streets to protest delay in expansion of NH-320D

ROURKELA: Braving rains, villagers of Bisra block in Sundargarh district on Thursday staged a road blockade at Jareikela protesting the delay in widening of National Highway-320D.

Inconvenienced with the slow pace of the NH expansion project, the protesters demanded expeditious completion of the road work between Jareikela and Bondamunda. BJD MLA of Birmitrapur Rohit Joseph Tirkey joined the villagers in their protest.

Bisra panchayat samiti member Somnath Raha said land acquisition for the NH-320D expansion project was initiated from Jareikela side and the old bituminous road surface was removed two years ago. The unpaved surface was partly covered with fly ash and Wet Mix Macadem (WMM) surface.

Raha alleged that the road work has not yet started from Jareikela side and due to slow project work, people of the region have been facing difficulties in commuting on a daily basis. Besides, incessant dust pollution is heaping additional miseries on the local residents, he claimed.

The blockade, which was staged from morning to evening, was lifted after acting superintending engineer (SE) of the National Highway Division (NHD) Amit Tude assured the agitators of addressing their grievances.

The SE assured continuous curing of the WWM surface, removal of the fly ash and to keep the road worthy of traffic movement. He said work for laying of bituminous tarmac (BT) from Jareikela would start from November 7 and the progress would be monitored continuously.