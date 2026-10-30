Cyclone Arnab aftermath: Rockslide and landslips hit south Odisha

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Heavy rainfall induced by cyclone Arnab triggered a fresh landslide on the Kalinga Ghat stretch of National Highway-157 in Kandhamal district on Thursday, raising concerns about the safety of the vulnerable road section where restoration work is still underway.
According to reports, a massive boulder rolled down the hillside near Andharikot and blocked the road. Simultaneously, a large tree uprooted by heavy rains and strong winds fell on the road near Byaghradevi temple. The incident occurred at the same location where a portion of the highway was washed away last month following incessant rainfall.
On September 24, heavy rains had washed away a portion of the NH-157 on the Kalinga ghat stretch near Andharikot where a guard wall was being constructed in view of the recurring landslides at the spot. Subsequently, the affected NH stretch was closed for traffic to carry out restoration work.
The landslide’s recurrence has raised concerns about the stretch’s stability, especially as repair and restoration work at the site remains incomplete. The latest incident is likely to complicate the ongoing efforts to restore the damaged road and ensure safe movement of vehicles.
The Kalinga Ghat road is a vital link between Ganjam and Kandhamal districts and carries significant inter-district traffic. The stretch near Andharikot has witnessed repeated landslides and soil erosion, prompting the construction of a guard wall to prevent further damage.
The fresh incident has put the focus back on the ghat road’s vulnerability during heavy rainfall and the challenges of restoring the damaged stretch ahead of further adverse weather.
Meanwhile, a portion of Gajalbadi ghat near Daringbadi was also washed away following heavy downpour. Sources said water was flowing over a road stretch of 30 to 35 metre, disrupting movement of traffic on the route.
Similarly, runoff from hills following incessant rain has severely disrupted connectivity on NH-326 near Taptapani Ghat on Gajapati-Ganjam border, bringing vehicular movement to a complete halt on the day.
A culvert near Belagada was reportedly washed away by the water gushing down the hill, while nearly 20 feet of the adjoining road was completely eroded. The damage has rendered the stretch unsafe for traffic.
The situation was equally grim along an approximately one-km stretch of NH-326 near Kaliborai, Chedanai and Palukhala villages, where landslides occurred at several places from Thursday morning. Water was flowing over the highway at a height of nearly four feet, making it virtually invisible to commuters.