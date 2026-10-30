Cyclone Arnab aftermath: Rockslide and landslips hit south Odisha

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: Heavy rainfall induced by cyclone Arnab triggered a fresh landslide on the Kalinga Ghat stretch of National Highway-157 in Kandhamal district on Thursday, raising concerns about the safety of the vulnerable road section where restoration work is still underway.

According to reports, a massive boulder rolled down the hillside near Andharikot and blocked the road. Simultaneously, a large tree uprooted by heavy rains and strong winds fell on the road near Byaghradevi temple. The incident occurred at the same location where a portion of the highway was washed away last month following incessant rainfall.

On September 24, heavy rains had washed away a portion of the NH-157 on the Kalinga ghat stretch near Andharikot where a guard wall was being constructed in view of the recurring landslides at the spot. Subsequently, the affected NH stretch was closed for traffic to carry out restoration work.

The landslide’s recurrence has raised concerns about the stretch’s stability, especially as repair and restoration work at the site remains incomplete. The latest incident is likely to complicate the ongoing efforts to restore the damaged road and ensure safe movement of vehicles.

The Kalinga Ghat road is a vital link between Ganjam and Kandhamal districts and carries significant inter-district traffic. The stretch near Andharikot has witnessed repeated landslides and soil erosion, prompting the construction of a guard wall to prevent further damage.

The fresh incident has put the focus back on the ghat road’s vulnerability during heavy rainfall and the challenges of restoring the damaged stretch ahead of further adverse weather.