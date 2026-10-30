Cyclone Arnab floods over 1K villages in 2 districts; CM Majhi’s aerial survey today

BHUBANESWAR: More than 1,000 villages in Ganjam and Gajapati districts bore the brunt of cyclone Arnab which induced pelting rains and triggered flashfloods in two major rivers of south Odisha on Thursday.

About 2,000 people were stranded in Ganjam as multiple teams continued efforts to rescue them. In one instance, an Indian Coast Guard helicopter was deployed to evacuate people stranded in the district.

According to government data, about 299 villages in 22 blocks of Ganjam and 711 villages in seven blocks of Gajapati district were affected by the deluge. Apart from the two districts, heavy rains affected Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Kandhamal too. Over 59,000 people were evacuated to safety in the last 72 hours.

Home minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and assured all assistance and support. “In the wake of Cyclone Arnab, spoke with the Chief Ministers of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry and assured them of every assistance to mitigate the hardships of the people in the face of the disaster. NDRF and SDRF teams have sprung into action and are continuing with rescue and relief operations on a war footing,” said Shah in a post on X.

The inter-ministerial central teams will soon be sent to assess the impact and further assistance, he added.

CM Majhi also took to X and said he briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the affected districts and restoration measures undertaken by the state government. Rescue teams are engaged in restoring communication systems and clearing road blockages and efforts are on to ensure public safety and secure transportation, he added.