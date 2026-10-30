Cyclone Arnab lets loose flood fury in Odisha's Ganjam and Gajapati districts

BERHAMPUR: Torrential rain and flash floods triggered by cyclone Arnab have affected around 42,500 people in Ganjam district, leaving 22 villages marooned, inundating houses, washing away roads and disrupting rail services. The situation was equally concerning in Gajapati, where rising waters of Vamsadhara and Mahendratanaya rivers inundated several low-lying villages.

In Ganjam, floods have affected 208 gram panchayats across 22 blocks and 56 wards in 18 urban local bodies. While 22 villages remained marooned, efforts were underway to evacuate stranded residents, including by helicopter. Heavy cloud cover, however, was delaying aerial rescue operations.

A total of 52 ODRAF teams, five NDRF teams and 45 fire service teams have been deployed for rescue operations. Sixteen government and 25 private boats were also pressed into service. In a major rescue operation, a Indian Coast Guard helicopter reached Dharakote and evacuated six stranded people on Thursday. The airlift operation was continuing, officials said, as floodwaters and disrupted road connectivity hampered access to affected areas.

The Rushikulya river remained in spate following extremely heavy rainfall over the past three days, with Sorada emerging as one of the worst-hit areas. Floodwater entered several villages, including Palakatu, Nuagaon, Tatabali and Suramani. At Purushottampur, the river was flowing at 19 metre against the danger mark of 17 metre. At Aska, the river was also approaching the danger level.

A section of the Rushikulya embankment near Goba breached following continuous rainfall and rising water levels, allowing floodwater to enter adjoining areas. Water also flowed over Barang-Badamadhapur road, raising fears of further inundation.

Sources said the Bahuda river has risen to the level of a railway bridge, forcing suspension of train operations. In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, a submerged railway bridge in Srikakulam district halted train movement on both sides.