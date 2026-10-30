Jharkhand sand mafia abducts two Odisha cops

BARIPADA: Two Armed Police Reserve (APR) personnel were allegedly abducted by a group of sand mafia operatives from Jharkhand while providing security to a mining officer during a raid at Subarnarekha riverbed in Jharpokharia area of Mayurbhanj district.

The incident took place on Tuesday when junior mining officer Bhabani Patra, accompanied by the two APR personnel from the district headquarters at Baripada, conducted a raid to curb illegal sand mining along Subarnarekha riverbed.

Sources said the team found illegal sand mining activities underway along the riverbed, with trucks transporting sand towards Jharkhand. When the mining officer, assisted by the police personnel, attempted to intercept a truck allegedly transporting illegally mined sand, a group of miscreants arrived at the spot and abducted the cops in their vehicles.

The duo was reportedly taken to an isolated location in Jharkhand, more than five km from the interstate border, and released there. Jharpokharia police subsequently rushed to the area and rescued the personnel.

Meanwhile, the truck involved in the illegal transportation of sand managed to flee.

Jharpokharia IIC Satyabrata Grahacharya said a case had been registered based on a complaint lodged by Patra. Police have launched an investigation into the case.