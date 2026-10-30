Last year’s Kansa calls it quits, search for new demon king from November 1

BARGARH: For a festival that transforms an entire town into the mythical kingdom of Mathura, the search for its ruler has become an increasingly frequent challenge in recent years.
The Bargarh Dhanuyatra, an open-air theatre extravaganza centred on the reign of demon king Kansa, is set to witness its fourth selection process for the iconic role since 2022, as a series of developments continues to disrupt the traditional three-year tenure.
The 79th edition of Dhanuyatra is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 22 next year. The latest vacancy follows actor Sushil Meher’s decision to step down amid public criticism of his portrayal of Kansa last year.
As criticism mounted on social media, Meher submitted his resignation to the Bargarh collector on Monday, announcing his decision to step away from acting. His exit comes barely a year after he was selected for a three-year tenure, forcing the organisers to return to the audition stage yet again.
The artistes’ advisory committee, at a meeting on Wednesday, decided to initiate a fresh selection process. This time, however, the committee has relaxed the upper age limit, previously fixed at 60 years, and the selection will be for a two-year tenure. Artistes from any region can apply, provided they are capable of performing on stage without a script and submit a physical fitness certificate.
“The formal notification for selection of the new Kansa will be issued on November 1. Applications will be accepted till November 15, and the selection process will be completed by November 30,” said Dhanuyatra Mahotsav Organising Committee secretary Sureswar Satpathy.
The cycle of changes began in 2022 when Hrusikesh Bhoi was selected to play Kansa following a two-year hiatus in the festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Bhoi, who had portrayed the character from 2009 to 2017, was chosen from among 56 applicants.
However, in October 2024, he was suspended from his government job as a hearse driver after an inquiry found allegations that he had demanded money from a bereaved family for transporting a body, to be true. An FIR was also registered against him.
Bhoi’s removal paved way for the return of veteran actor Bhubaneswar Pradhan, who had portrayed Kansa in earlier editions. However, in January 2025, during the 77th edition of the festival, Pradhan announced his retirement, citing health concerns and the physical demands of performing for 11 consecutive days.
The organisers subsequently held auditions in November 2025 and selected experienced theatre actor Meher.