Last year’s Kansa calls it quits, search for new demon king from November 1

BARGARH: For a festival that transforms an entire town into the mythical kingdom of Mathura, the search for its ruler has become an increasingly frequent challenge in recent years.

The Bargarh Dhanuyatra, an open-air theatre extravaganza centred on the reign of demon king Kansa, is set to witness its fourth selection process for the iconic role since 2022, as a series of developments continues to disrupt the traditional three-year tenure.

The 79th edition of Dhanuyatra is scheduled to be held from January 12 to 22 next year. The latest vacancy follows actor Sushil Meher’s decision to step down amid public criticism of his portrayal of Kansa last year.

As criticism mounted on social media, Meher submitted his resignation to the Bargarh collector on Monday, announcing his decision to step away from acting. His exit comes barely a year after he was selected for a three-year tenure, forcing the organisers to return to the audition stage yet again.

The artistes’ advisory committee, at a meeting on Wednesday, decided to initiate a fresh selection process. This time, however, the committee has relaxed the upper age limit, previously fixed at 60 years, and the selection will be for a two-year tenure. Artistes from any region can apply, provided they are capable of performing on stage without a script and submit a physical fitness certificate.