MCL aid for TB patients in Odisha's Sambalpur district

SAMBALPUR: The Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has earmarked Rs 1.23 crore to provide nutritional support to 1,100 tuberculosis (TB) patients in Sambalpur district for one year under the Central government’s Ni-kshay Mitra initiative.

The support will be extended in collaboration with the district administration through distribution of nutritional food baskets to help meet patients’ dietary requirements and aid their recovery.

An MoU to this effect was signed by MCL general manager (CSR) Jyotirmay Sinha and Sambalpur collector Siddheshwar Baliram Bondar on Wednesday. The initiative is part of MCL’s CSR efforts to support the national campaign to eliminate tuberculosis by 2027 through nutritional assistance and community-level healthcare interventions.

In a separate initiative, MCL will invest Rs 28.16 lakh for installation of 80 solar streetlights in four villages and two hamlets under Baham gram panchayat in Sambalpur. An MoU for the project was also signed with the district administration.

The twin initiatives focus on healthcare support and basic infrastructure development in local communities. MCL said its CSR interventions are aimed at promoting inclusive growth, sustainable development and the socio-economic upliftment of communities in its operational areas.